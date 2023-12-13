EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Illinois State Police arrested 43 people in East St. Louis and nearby areas over three days during Operation Silent Night. They focused on high-crime areas from December 7 to 9. Several people arrested face multiple felonies, with 68 total criminal charges from the anti-crime initiative.

Police highlighted three incidents in a statement to the media. On December 7, officers stopped a car and found over a quarter of a pound of suspected illegal marijuana. On December 9, a chase ended with a suspect crashing into an abandoned house after ramming a police car. On December 10, officers found a loaded gun in a car during a traffic stop.

The Illinois State Police worked with different groups, like the Special Operations Group and other teams, during these days to make the arrests. They even got extra help from the Firearms Investigations Unit and the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois.