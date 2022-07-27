BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Authorities are investigating after someone fired shots at dozens of vehicles in the Metro East near Belleville, many of which were further damaged by heavy rainfall Tuesday morning.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicles were shot during the overnight hours of July 25. At least one person fired shots at more than 40 vehicles. Each vehicle had at least one busted window, and investigators suspect someone used a pellet gun or BB gun in each case.

Investigators say the spree happened just before rainfall intensified in the Belleville area Tuesday morning. Many residents later learned their vehicles had been damaged by flash flooding after their windows had also been busted by gunfire.

Deputies responded to shot-up vehicles in the Weatherstone, Lincolnshire and Chenot Place neighborhoods in unicoporated St. Clair County, in addition to some areas along West Boulevard.

“This is such senseless damage, and destruction for someone to do,” said St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson. “To make matters worse all this damage tied up deputies taking reports from being able to assist in areas that were affected by the flooding that needed immediate assistance. These types of crimes or difficult to solve, and always require the public’s help.”

Deputies are seeking information about a white Chrysler 300 vehicle possibly tied to the investigation. If you have any information on the incidents, contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5204.