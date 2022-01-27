Dozens protest outside Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Mo. — A crowd of protesters took the streets outside of the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville Thursday afternoon.

DroneFOX flew over the scene and captured footage of about 50 people at the facility, where six workers died after the roof collapsed during a tornado on Dec. 10.

Demonstrators said they want safety improved at the facility, and they want Amazon to change its policy on cell phones in the workplace.

The protesters are also calling on Amazon to provide emergency training and to cooperate with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s investigation into the deadly warehouse collapse.