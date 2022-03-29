EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – NFL Hall of Famer and all-time Rams legend Marshall Faulk was on hand to cut the ribbon on a state-of-the-art sports betting facility across the Mississippi River.

The DraftKings at Casino Queen allows fans to place bets on all sports, athletes, and upcoming events.

The 6,000 square-foot facility features a 60-foot video wall, dozens of high-def televisions, a VIP area, and more than 38 kiosks and five betting windows. A restaurant and food court are soon to follow for the public.

And while Tuesday was the official opening day, customers have been placing bets for about three weeks now. Management at DraftKings at Casino Queen said they’re averaging about 5,000 sports bets per day.