DraftKings at Casino Queen orders 3,000 packages of Girl Scout Cookies

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – DraftKings at Casino Queen is helping out area girl scouts by buying over $15,000 worth of cookies. That is 3,000 packages. The money will support the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois.

DraftKings at Casino Queen will receive their delivery at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Getting Girl Scout Cookies looked a bit different this year due to the pandemic. There were drive-thru cookie booths, and cookie-lovers could also order the treats through the Grubhub app. There was contact-free pickup and cookie fans placed their order through Grubhub. Girl Scouts then used “Grubhub’s back-end technology” to track and fulfill orders and manage inventory. Grubhub waived all fees for the organization.

Customers were also able to give a donation of $5 to Project Thank You which delivers one package of cookies to military and veterans organizations along with other charitable organizations. More than 97,000 packages of cookies were distributed through the USO of Missouri in 2020.