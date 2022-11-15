close up of queen of hearts in red rose petals

WATERLOO, Ill. — Tonight is Waterloo’s Queen of Hearts drawing for the $589,000 jackpot. Carrie Phelps, athletic director at Waterloo-Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, said she can’t guarantee attendance, but the drawing will go on regardless.

“A few weeks back, when it was cold, rainy, and windy, the crowd surpassed my expectations, so I wouldn’t expect tonight to be any different,” said Phelps.

The drawing for the $589,000 jackpot is tonight at 7 p.m. The event is at the Outsiders on Market Street in Waterloo.

The QoH is a game where tickets are sold each week. Once a ticket is bought, the patron’s name is put in a container.

A name is drawn from the container, and the contestant will try to choose the queen of hearts from the deck of cards.

If they find the queen, then the winner gets 100% of the jackpot. If not, $500 is still awarded to the contestant, and the game continues.