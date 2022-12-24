WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person.

“These appear to be targeted acts and while the public should remain vigilant, there is not a cause for alarm,” states Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. The shootings are currently under investigation. If you have any information, call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-8477.