MADISON, Ill. – The seventh annual ‘Bommarito Automotive Group 500’ is this Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

The fun gets started Friday as area students compete in the ‘Junior 500’ kart competition.

One of the drivers in Sunday’s race will be visiting fans in the Metro East on Friday. Pato O’Ward is a native of Monterrey, Mexico. He’ll be celebrating his Hispanic heritage at an event at 5:00 p.m. at Rose Lake Park in Fairmont City, Illinois.

First responders will escort him from the racetrack to Fairmont City. The party will include a mariachi band and a chance for you to get a photo with O’Ward and his autograph.

Be sure to tune in to FOX 2 News in The Morning on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. FOX 2’s Sports Director, Martin Kilcoyne, will be heading out to the track for live previews of the big race.