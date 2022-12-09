EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Nearly two weeks after a deadly hit-and-run collision in East St. Louis, police are searching for the accused driver and a vehicle.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Nov. 22 on Illinois Route 157. A 42-year-old man from Arnold, Missouri, died in the crash.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Cruze from the years 2011 to 2016. Police say the vehicle would have damages to the front-end, driver’s side and the driver’s side mirror.

The Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police Department are investigating the crash. If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371- 8477 (TIPS).