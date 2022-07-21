FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A proposed drug rehabilitation facility in Fairview Heights will not happen after all.

At a public hearing Wednesday night, officials announced that Indiana-based Sunrise Recovery withdrew its application for the inpatient drug and treatment center. It would have taken over a vacant complex on Ruby Lane that once housed the Charles Gardens Retirement Community.

Neighbors expressed concerns about the location of the facility citing safety issues at a nearby city park and neighborhood as well as concerns about property values.