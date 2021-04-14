Dupo community mourning the deaths of 3 teens killed in crash

DUPO, Ill. – We are learning new details about the two girls and the young man killed in a violent crash Tuesday near Valmeyer, Illinois. The tragic news spread quickly through a Metro East community.

The two girls, ages 13 and 15, were in the eighth and tenth grades in the Dupo School District, respectively. The 18-year-old young man is a former Dupo student as well.

Ashley’s Moyer’s daughter was a friend of the female victims.

“It’s really close to home and you don’t expect things like this,” Moyer said.

Tuesday’s crash is still fresh in people’s minds. The three young people in the car on Bluff Road at Trout Hollow died when they slammed into a truck.

Hailey Lattina was one of those killed. She was 15.

“She had a really big heart, you know, she cared for a lot of people” said Destiny Smith, a friend of Hailey’s. “She was great.”

Savanah Amsden was also pronounced dead at the scene. She was 13.

“She was a really good friend,” Destiny said. “She was my first friend whenever I moved to Dupo, actually, and I moved here about five years ago. “

The driver of the car, Joshua Moate of south St. Louis County, also died. He was 18. Witnesses said the car was speeding.

“It’s an eye opener for kids, you know? Driving fast, going on roads and stuff,” Ashley Moyer said.

A memorial is in the making at the crash site, complete with large posters carrying messages of love.

Friends launched balloons in honor of three who died.

The Dupo School District sent home a letter to parents with advice on how to handle children’s feelings and questions. School counselors, social workers, and school psychologists are available to support students.

In the meantime, GoFundMe accounts have been established for both girls’ families to pay for their funerals.

Hailey Lattina – https://gofund.me/45105859

Savanah Amsden – https://gofund.me/1354be1d