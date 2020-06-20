Dupo police officers injured in accident on I-255

CAHOKIA, Ill. – Two officers from the Dupo Police Department were sent to area hospitals late Friday afternoon following an accident on Interstate 255.

The accident happened just before 6 p.m. near I-255 and Highway 157 in Cahokia.

The officers, who were in an unmarked pickup truck, attempted to cut across a grassy area of the median and struck an unseen hole or ditch.

It’s said the officers were part of a police pursuit but it’s not clear what vehicle they were chasing after or why.

One of the officers had to be airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital.

Their injuries are not life-threatening.