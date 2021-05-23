Early morning officer-involved shooting in Randolph County, Ill.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. – Illinois State Police report an officer involved shooting that left one suspect dead. The incident happened at approximately 1:38 a.m. Sunday morning near the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Clarence Drive near Red Bud, Illinois.

On this quiet stretch of Route 3 outside of Red bud, Illinois across from St. Peter’s Cemetery, Red Bud Police, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, and Illinois State Police are working to find answers. 

Police say a Red Bud police officer was shot in the calf during the incident by an unidentified male suspect. That officer was treated at a St. Louis area hospital and released.

During the incident a second officer shot and killed the suspect.

“About 1:38 this morning Red Bud had a call for shots fired,” said Jeremy Walker, Randolph County State’s Attorney. “It’s my understanding based upon the preliminary investigation that one of the officers was shot in the leg.  I don’t know if it was left or right but shot in the calf.  It was a clean, went through.  He was taken to a St. Louis area hospital.  It’s my understanding he’s been discharged and is already at home, which is a good thing.  Unfortunately, during that incident, the second officer on the scene had to discharge his duty weapon and we do have an individual who is deceased.” 

The suspect was on a motorcycle and allegedly committed multiple vehicle violations during the course of the early morning hours. We’re told that Red Bud police officers were not pursuing the suspect at the time. 

“At the time this was happening here on Route 3 it’s my understanding that there wasn’t an active chase going on,” says Walker. “There were traffic violations that occurred earlier and things escalated pretty quickly.” 

Monday at 2:30 p.m. in Chester, Illinois at the Randolph County Courthouse, a press conference will reveal more about this overnight shooting. 

There are still a lot of unanswered questions as this investigation remains ongoing.

Illinois Route 3 is closed and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

