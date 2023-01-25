EDWARDSVILLE, Ill – An Alton man was convicted and sentenced Wednesday for a 2022 double shooting at the East Alton ice rink.

The shooting happened on Jan. 22, 2022, outside the East Alton Ice Arena. Police responded and found a mother and daughter had been struck by a single bullet.

The women told police a man approached them in the parking lot and asked for a light for his cigarette. When the women said they didn’t have one, the man initially walked off. He returned a short time later, pointed a gun at them, and fired a shot.

The victims did not know the shooter.

East Alton police eventually identified Berton Newton as the shooter. There was no mention on a possible motive for the shooting.

Newton, 31, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder.

Prior to Newton’s sentencing, the daughter read a victim impact statement in court. She told Newton she’s forgiven him, because not doing so “gives you space in my life, space that you don’t deserve.”

The daughter said her mother was struck in the femoral artery and believed she was going to die in the parking lot that day. She believes they both survived because of help from first responders, including a firefighter who was a retired Army medic, who happened to have his military-grade tourniquet with him.