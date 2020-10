EAST ALTON, Ill. – The East Alton Police Department is working to find missing juvenile Cory Loker, 14.

Police said Loker was last seen Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m. He was seen wearing a green jacket with an orange lining. Police said Loker was also “carrying his pet cat and cat carrier.”

If you have any information on Loker’s whereabouts contact the East Alton Police Department at 618-259-6212.