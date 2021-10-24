East St. Louis couple gunned down on Saturday

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Homicide detectives with the East St. Louis Police Department are investigating a weekend double murder.

According to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr., a man and woman were found shot to death inside a car along N. 45th Street on Saturday, Oct. 23. Twenty-year-old Kemeon Williams and 21-year-old Alesha Gage were pronounced dead at 3:25 p.m.

The Illinois State Police was called to assist with the investigation.

Authorities have not publicly discussed a possible motive or suspects.

Anyone with information on the murders are asked to call the East St. Louis Police Department, Illinois State Police, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.