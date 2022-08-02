EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The community leaders in East St. Louis declares a state of emergency after dozens of residents were displaced due to flood damage.

East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III along with government officials and local social service agencies held a press conference Tuesday to discuss available resources to residents impacted by the flash flood.

“East St. Louis remains in the State of Emergency until further notice. We want to make sure that our citizens are safe and treated with dignity and compassion,” said Eastern III. “To date, we are estimating that over 50 families were affected.”

On July 29, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker declared the St. Clair County area including the City of East St. Louis a disaster area as a result of recent storms.

“The flooding continued in East St. Louis (St. Clair County) and resulted in life safety shelters for the displaced residents being established in East St. Louis, St. Clair County, and Washington County,” said Pritzker. “Their residents continue to struggle to repair the damages and recover from the flash flooding incidents. Based on reports received by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, local resources, and capabilities have been exhausted and state resources are needed to respond to and recover from the effects of the flash flooding.”

“We been working from the state, city to the county,” said Eastern III. “I feel real good that we will be able to hone in to try to figure out the problems for this situation.”

Herbert Simmons, the Director of St. Clair County Emergency Management said when “everyone works together a lot of things can be done.”

“I think this goes to show when everyone comes together, it can be done,” said Simmons. “It works through the pandemic over two years, and we are going to get through this crisis. Again, I’m confident as you look at the man and woman standing here, behind me their one goal is to make sure citizens of East St. Louis get to rebuild their lives and go on.”

A flood victim said they didn’t lose a lot of their possessions.

“I did not lose everything, because I was smart,” said Marita Sanders. “My street goes up a sloop so when I seen the rain in my yard, I put a lot of things up, but things on the floor there was nothing I could do.”

The residents who were impacted by the flood are encouraged to contact the United Way at 211 to report any flood property damages they have incurred.

Flood survivors are advised to take photos and document their property damages prior to clearing the damage. East Side Health District Director Elizabeth Patton-Whiteside, recommended residents clean their homes according to CDC guidelines in order to maintain safety. The CDC guidelines for Cleaning Mold after a flood can be found here.

There is a multi-agency resource center event that will be held at East St. Louis High School located at 4901 State St., East St. Louis, IL 62205 this Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Flood victims are encouraged to call the Flood hotline at 618-482-6620 on Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.