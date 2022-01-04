East St. Louis enacts new COVID-19 restrictions for city government

EAST ST. LOUIS – East St. Louis is implementing new COVID restrictions at city hall. The hybrid schedule for its city workers is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Starting January 5, 2022, here is the in-person schedule for East St. Louis City Hall.

Monday and Wednesday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Human Resources, Finance, City Manager, Mayor’s Office and Board of Elections Departments

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Regulatory Affairs, Police and Fire Administration, and Public Works Departments will be open for in-person services

Monday – Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Economic Development Department

Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.: City Clerk and the Treasurer’s Office

Staff will also be tested on a weekly basis for COVID-19.

The city is also working with the East St. Louis Health Department to set up COVID-19 test sites throughout the city. Also, officials are working with the East St. Louis School District 189 to make sure that our students have access to mobile hotspots to ensure that they have the tools they need for successful remote learning.

For more information, residents may call (618) 482-6600.