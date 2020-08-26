East St. Louis family calls for justice one month after bicyclist struck and killed

SAUGET, Ill. – An East St. Louis family is grieving the loss of their beloved father who was killed in a hit and run last month after leaving work in the Metro East.

The incident happened July 23 around 11:15 p.m. on S. 19th Street near the railroad tracks. Kiefer Childress was struck while on his bicycle on a road in Sauget. He was 61.

On Wednesday, his family made a plea for the driver to come forward.

“Every day, I have to wonder what happened to my dad or was he okay? How long did he lay there before someone came? It’s hurtful,” said Lasharra Childress, the victim’s daughter.

Childress was a bicyclist, a father of two, and a proud grandfather. His family said he was a factory worker and enjoyed riding his bike to and from work. He was just minutes away from home when his life was taken by a hit and run driver.

“You hit someone who was my father. He never stayed out late. He was coming home from work. He was 15 minutes away. This is someone’s dad. He went to work every day. He cared about people,” Lasharra said. “For you to just run him over and not care about it, it should make you feel bad! What type of person are you?”

There was no immediate description of the suspect’s vehicle other than it was believed to be a passenger car.

Anyone with information on the case is asked contact the Sauget Police Department at 618-332-6500.

Childress did not have a life insurance policy as he worked through a temp agency. His family has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses.