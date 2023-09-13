EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – At the start of the school year, all you needed to get into a high school football game was a ticket, but that’s not the case anymore.

“We have instituted a few new spectator rules,” Sydney Stigge-Kaufman, spokesperson for East St. Louis School District 189, said Wednesday.

East Saint Louis High School is upgrading its safety policies surrounding attendance at sporting events. From now on, only high schoolers from East Saint Louis and the visiting team will be admitted into the game. Middle school-aged students and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

“Safety has to be the foundation for everything,” Stigge-Kaufman said.

Pattonville High School adjusted its entrance policy two weeks ago following a false alarm that sent people in the stands scrambling. Then at Alton High School, the team’s home opener was restricted to band, cheer and immediate family members after several fights happened at the school.

“There’s unfortunately been an increase in fights at schools as well as athletic events, so we are taking a proactive step to again make sure we are providing safe fun,” Stigge-Kaufman said.

The changes will be in place throughout the rest of the season for the East Saint Louis Flyers. The district is debating adding the restrictions to middle school sporting events as well.