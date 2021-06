EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A home in East St. Louis, Illinois is fully engulfed in flames.

The fire started at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The home is located in the 3500 block of College Avenue.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX is flying over the scene.

It is unknown if anyone is inside the home. The cause of the fire is also unknown.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.