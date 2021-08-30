Vacant East St. Louis home on fire Monday, squatter found living inside

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A vacant home in East St. Louis, Illinois is on fire Monday morning.

The fire in the 3300 block of Converse Avenue began at about 6:00 a.m. Firefighters are at the scene working to control the blaze from spreading to other homes.

There was a squatter living inside the home even though water, electric, and gas were not hooked up for that address.

“The person possibly caused the fire,” East St. Louis Fire Department Assistant Chief George McClellan said. The squatter was found on the outside of the home when firefighters arrived at the scene. McClellan said he went to the hospital to be evaluated.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

