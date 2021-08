EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The FBI’s Springfield, Illinois division will honor the hard work the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation is doing in East St. Louis on Monday.

The foundation received one of the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Awards.

The award is giving to those who are working to curb the presence of illegal drugs, gang activity, and other crimes in the community.

The ceremony is at 9 a.m. Monday at the JJK Center.