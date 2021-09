EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The East St. Louis city government has lifted its citywide curfew.

East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III had previously issued a midnight to 6 a.m. curfew following a week of gun violence in the city, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Seven people were injured in a mass shooting on Sept. 9. Three suspects were arrested following an hours-long standoff early the next morning.