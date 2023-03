EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A man is charged with murder after an Illinois state police trooper found a body in the street earlier this week.

This was at the intersection of 9th Street and Winstanley in East St. Louis Monday. Officers said 27-year-old Dontez McCray hid in a nearby home. He was arrested after a four-hour police standoff.

McCray is being held in the East St. Louis jail on a $1 million bond. Authorities have not released the name of the man who died.