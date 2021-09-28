East St. Louis man pleads guilty to distributing fentanyl and more

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – An East St. Louis man pled guilty Monday to distributing fentanyl and more.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Anthony Wisham, 59, “pled guilty to two counts of distribution of fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm” in federal court in East St. Louis, Illinois.

Wisham also admitted to “distributing ounce quantities of fentanyl on September 15, 2020.” He also admitted to possessing 21.3 grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute, and that he had a firearm in his possession after previously having a felony conviction.

He will be sentenced on December 29 at 10:30 a.m. Wisham faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this matter.