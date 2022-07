Police in Charleston, South Carolina said the juvenile tried to run after crashing the car. (Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – A fatal crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation in East St. Louis. Police say that a man ran into the lanes of traffic and was killed early Friday morning.

The collision took place on eastbound I-64 at milepost three in East St. Louis around 2:00 a.m. The man was then taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say that this is an ongoing investigation. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.