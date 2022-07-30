ST. LOUIS – Parts of this city are vulnerable to flooding.

That happens almost anytime it rains. East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III responded to the flooding Tuesday morning. He shared that many parts of the area that normally don’t flood were underwater.

Eastern signed a state of emergency declaration for the city. The state of emergency recommended several resources for locals. That was at the same time the St. Louis area faced more flash flooding Thursday afternoon.

Flood victims can visit FOX 2’s website to view the list of those resources. There is also a list of resources for all affected viewers.