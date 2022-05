EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The mayor of East St. Louis is preparing to deliver his State of the City address, and there are a lot of topics he plans to discuss, including public safety and violence.

Mayor Robert Eastern III talks more about his plans for the city with FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda and Shirley Washington.

He will deliver the State of the City address on Thursday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m. at the SIUE East St. Louis campus.