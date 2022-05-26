EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III will deliver his State of the City address Thursday.

He will speak at 6 p.m. at the Southern Illinois University campus in East St. Louis. It will also be streamed live on Facebook. The mayor said the city has a new unit to combat crime in collaboration with the Illinois State Police.

“They have dispatched about 30 detectives to come work on violent crimes and help assist East St. Louis police officers. It has been a phenomenal experience. Our crime rate is actually trending down. The rest of the country is trending up, imagine this, instead in East St. Louis it’s downward trending. So we’re very excited about that,” Eastern said.

The mayor also promised news about the redevelopment of the historic Broadview Hotel. It was built in 1927 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s been vacant since 2004.