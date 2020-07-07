East St. Louis native to grace the big screen Christmas Day in upcoming biopic “RESPECT”

BELLEVILLE, IL – Up-and-coming actor Rob Wood of East St. Louis has tackled the stage, television, short films, and on Christmas Day you will see him in theaters in the highly anticipated biopic, “RESPECT”.

Aretha Franklin is known across the world for her impeccable voice and moving gospel music. The new biopic “RESPECT” which is based on Franklin’s childhood, rise to fame, and impact in the Civil Rights Movement is expected to generate impressive revenue.

Among the big-name actors who will be starring in the movie – including lead actress Jennifer Hudson, and co-stars like Mary J. Blige, Forest Whitaker, Tituss, Burgess, and Marlon Wayans is East St. Louis’ very own, Rob Wood.

“Actually, I missed a call, and I called back and said, ‘Did anybody call Rob Wood?’ They said this is such and such with the movie “RESPECT”. Blah, blah. Hey, you know if you want the position, it’s yours. I was like, ‘Let me think about it… yes,'” said Wood.

Despite the incredibly talented cast he was surrounded by, Rob Wood felt right at home.

“It wasn’t like hey we’re big time and you’re little time. It was like a family and everyone felt welcomed, especially me.”

Rob Wood’s character in the movie is one of Aretha Franklin’s saxophone players. He will have the chance to show his musical and acting talent, and he even came back home with some cool memorabilia. Wood saved the music sheets from the songs he had to play in the movie and got the stars to sign.

Some of Rob Wood’s recent projects outside of “RESPECT” include Tyler Perry’s Netflix movie “A Fall from Grace”, “The Resident”, and appearances on the hit show “Empire”.

His proud wife, Cheri Wood, said, “All the different things that he’s been through in his life since a child I think has honed and made him the person he is right now. He was made to do this.”

He credits his growth and determination to his beautiful family, middle school basketball coach, first-ever acting coach, and his current agency.

You can stay updated with Rob Wood and his career on social media. Instagram: @officialrobwood YouTube: RobWood Facebook: robwood@estl







