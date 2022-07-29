East St. Louisans remain flooded out of an area that city leaders had been warned about.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Officials have ordered residents in one East St. Louis neighborhood to evacuate Friday due to health concerns over floodwater exposure.

Effective immediately, residents from Mary Terrace Neighborhood were ordered to evacuate their homes. Officials from the East Side Health District and East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III say the order comes “due to possible health repercussions relating to prolonged exposure to the flood waters.”

The neighborhood was the focus of a Fox Files investigation Thursday night. A 2021 FOX Files investigation also exposed a flooding problem there, even when it isn’t raining. The EPA also investigated the area last year, writing a scathing report about stormwater failures by East St. Louis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, exposure to contaminated flood water could cause wound infections, skin rash, gastrointestinal illness, tetanus, and leptospirosis.

The City of East St. Louis is under a state of emergency due to flooding until further notice. A temporary shelter has been organized for displaced families at Mason-Clark Middle School. The school will open at 11 a.m. Saturday for anyone who is able to donate food, clothing and toiletries to families in need.