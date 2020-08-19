East St. Louis Public Library receives book donation from local nonprofit

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A book begins a story that tells a tale and takes the reader somewhere new.

At the Bring Me a Book warehouse in Kirkwood, around 10,000 books have been boxed up; bound for the East St. Louis Public Library.

“We are helping Bring Me a Book and Michael Shipley donated books to the East St. Louis Library,” said Cathleen Jones, marketing director for Two Men and a Truck in St. Louis.

The non-profit Bring Me a Book partners with school districts and libraries.

“We all know how the school year is starting most kids are going to be learning from home,” said Shipley, executive director of Bring Me a Book. “So, I think it’s important for them to have books in the house. If they don’t have a home library, then starting a home library with the books we’re donating today.”

Two Men and a Truck supplied the move and manpower.

The East St. Louis Public Library closed in March because of the pandemic but is reopening Monday.