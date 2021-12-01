East St. Louis recycling center on fire for second time in less than a week

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – There was a fire in East St. Louis, Illinois Wednesday morning at a recycling business.

The fire occurred at about 5:00 a.m. at Tek Recycling located at 2001 East Broadway.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was on the scene and saw firefighters extinguish a small blaze in the front of the building. They then moved onto the side of the building. It is unclear at this time what caused this fire.

There was a large fire at this same address Sunday morning. A large building on the property’s roof collapsed in the fire.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

