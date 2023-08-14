EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Back to school in the St. Louis area starts Monday morning with two Illinois districts beginning the new school year, including East St. Louis School District 189.

All is still quiet in the area now, but that will change a little later Monday morning when students arrive and learning begins. Back to school welcome signs are up, and there are some balloons inside the school as well.

The bell officially rings for the start of school here at 7:30 a.m. School district officials told FOX 2 that when the students arrive they will receive warm welcomes by people including volunteers from area churches, fraternities, and sorties.

We’re told about 1,110 students are attendants at the school. East St. Louis Sr. High School has a new principal this year in Dr. Brittany Green. Green served a number of years as principal of the Wyvetter Younge School of Excellence and has won multiple awards for her leadership.

Students throughout District 189 can only wear clear backpacks. They may also bring binders. Last year, clear backpacks were only required at the middle schools and high school. Students must also wear uniforms in preschool through 8th grade in District 189.

High school students aren’t required to wear uniforms, but they must adhere to a dress code which is detailed in the student handbook. It’s understood that the Marissa School District also starts Monday, while many other districts on the Illinois side of the river begin later this week.

Many Missouri school districts start next week.