EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The East St. Louis School District 189 is making changes for high school students in the upcoming school year.

When high school students at East St. Louis School District 189 return to school. They will not be required to wear school uniforms as they have before.

Students in grades nine through 12 must abide by a dress code with the district’s board policy and current guidance from the Illinois Principals Association.

“The dress code will allow students more flexibility,” said Superintendent Arthur R. Culver. “We anticipate the dress code flexibility will lead to an increase in student attendance at school and a decrease in minor school behavior referrals that centered around student attire. In the past, high school students were required to wear a polo shirt in a specific color, indicating their grade band.”

The district administration spoke with school staff to analyze student discipline and attendance data before they made changes.

Preschool through grade 8 students within the East St. Louis School District are still required to wear school uniforms.