EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A tragic shooting over the weekend took the life of a teen.

Johnny McCline, a Mason/Clark Middle School student, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Washington Park. He was 13. Other District 189 pupils were also shot, but they survived.

Illinois State Police were called to the intersection of 45th Street at Bunkum Road at around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. They found four victims of a drive-by shooting. McCline died at the scene. The three other victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The East St. Louis School District is sending condolences to Johnny’s family, teachers, friends, and fellow students. They hope that the survivors will find peace and healing as they recover from the physical and emotional wounds this tragedy has left them with.

This week, the district’s crisis team was called into action and is now helping kids and staff on-site. Social and emotional learning (SEL) teams will always be available to help students and staff who need help.