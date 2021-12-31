East St. Louis School District to begin remote learning after winter break

Boy participating in online education training class with teacher using laptop at home

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill – East St. Louis School District 189 will begin remote instruction after winter break due to increased COVID-19 cases.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post by Superintendent Arthur R. Culver Friday evening. Remote learning will start Tuesday, Jan. 4, through Friday, Jan. 18, depending on COVID data.

Culver said the decision was made in collaboration with the East Side Health District.

“We are committed to implementing necessary measures that help ensure the safety of all students and staff when we return to in-person learning,” he said in the post.

The post includes information about the remote instruction schedule, technology support, meal distribution, virtual parent-teacher conferences, and athletics.

The 21st Century After-School Programs will continue virtually during the “adaptive pause,” while athletics will continue in-person unless notified otherwise, according to the post.

“All staff and student-athletes who are not fully vaccinated and are in-person for a portion of time during the adaptive pause MUST PARTICIPATE in weekly Shield testing. Shield testing will only be provided once per week,” the post states.

Updates regarding remote learning can be found on the school district’s website, Facebook page, and Twitter.

“I strongly encourage all staff, students, and families to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control. This includes getting vaccinated and, if age-eligible, a booster shot,” Culver said.