East St. Louis standoff over with 3 suspects accused of shooting 7, including a child

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Three suspects are in custody after an hours-long stand-off in East St. Louis that ended early this morning. Authorities believe the three are connected with an East St. Louis shooting that left seven people hurt.

Illinois State Police are heading up the investigation into the entire incident. The suspects were eventually taken into custody peacefully. But it was a stand-off that lasted quite a while.

The stand-off ended at the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 6th Street in East St. Louis around 2:00 am today. FOX 2 photographer Jason Maxwell heard at least two large bangs from the SWAT team. Not too long after that, the three suspects were arrested.

The stand-off lasted ten and a half hours before the suspects were taken into custody. ISP investigators say the suspects were in the basement of a partially demolished building. The stand-off scene is not far from where the original shooting went down.

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter was above the shooting scene. A crashed SUV that the suspects were in could be seen from the air. That happened about 4:00 pm Thursday near Martin Luther King Drive and 6th street in East St. Louis.

Investigators say a total of seven people were shot, six adults and one child. All were taken to hospitals for treatment. ISP officials don’t have official conditions this morning.

Authorities say after the shooting the suspects tried to get away in a car. But the car crashed into a MetroLink train. Then we’re told the suspects ran off leading to the stand-off.

The ages and identities of the suspects have not been released. Details on what led to the original shooting are also still unfolding this morning.