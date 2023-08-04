EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A 15-year-old has been charged with the murder of Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis. She was a health care worker and Uber driver whose body was found on an East St. Louis street on August 27, 2022. Her body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue.

Childers was working as a ride-share driver at the time of her death. The teen accused of her murder also faces charges for Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking. He is now being held at the St. Clair Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said the victim was an employee at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Childers was reportedly shot multiple times. Sources close to the investigation said she was a loving mother.

Note: The video on this article is from a previous report.