EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Shonte Mueller was joined by family and supporters as she arrived at the East St. Louis City Hall Thursday night for a personnel hearing.

Following that hearing, she learned she had been removed from the East St. Louis Housing Authority board.

“They voted to replace me due to the allegations I made against the ex-interim executive director for wrongdoing,” Mueller said.

The You Paid For It Team outlined Mueller’s accusations that the former director steered contracts to relatives resulting in unnecessary and pricey up-charges.

The previous director was removed but denied the allegations.

Mueller said after raising the allegations, her husband, who worked for the East St. Louis Police Department for 32 years, was terminated.

“I was told that if I did not resign and make this go away, they would target my husband,” she said.

City officials said they cannot comment on the situation because it involves personnel matters. Mueller said her allegations of improper spending were sent to state and federal investigators. She hopes any wrongdoing will be exposed and hopes HUD scrutinizes how money has been sent.