EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – An East St. Louis woman who cashed in her dead mother’s social security checks gets sentenced Tuesday.

Darlene Rogers pleaded guilty to felony theft of more than $128,000 in federal money in January. Court documents show her mother died in 1997.

The family didn’t report her death to the Social Security Administration. In 2009, Rogers forged her mother’s signature to get ownership of the bank account, which she used to write checks to herself for 12 years.

The SSA discovered the fraud in early 2021.