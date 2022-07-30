ST. LOUIS – Residents of Mary Terrace Avenue in East St. Louis, Ill. have been asked to evacuate immediately because of health concerns after recent flash flooding.

Mayor Robert Eastern III made the announcement Saturday morning.

East St. Louis Fire Chief Jason Blackmon said he is particularly worried about the effects of mold. He recommended locals gather important documents and medications immediately. City officials will conduct wellness checks starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The United Way, American Red Cross, and East St. Louis City Chaplain Services set up a temporary housing shelter for residents. It will be at Mason-Clark Middle School at 5510 State St., East St. Louis, IL 62203.

Mayor Eastern urged all city residents to call the United Way at 211, The Urban League at (618) 274-1150, and Community Lifeline at (618) 482-2950 for help.