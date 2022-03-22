BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Eckert’s Farm in Belleville is bringing bring back its Easter Egg-citement celebrations this year.

The beloved family farm is celebrating the spring season with an Easter egg hunt, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, tractor rides around the farm, and much more.

The festivities will take place the first three weekends in April from 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Tickets for the Easter egg hunt cost $15 and are only required for children. Photos with the Easter Bunny are $20 per family. Guests will have the option to take their own pictures, free of charge, at a photo scene setup.

Tickets are limited for each of the activities. Guests are encouraged to reserve spots online at Eckerts.com.