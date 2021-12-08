Eckert’s donates hundreds of cookies to military families for holidays

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Eckert’s Farm in Belleville will continue its Christmas tradition of giving cookies to service members and their families.

The family-owned farm pledged to donate a dozen cookies to military families at Scott Air Force Base for every dozen cookies purchased at Eckert’s Country Store through Dec. 5.

Eckert’s began then annual tradition, dubbed “Operation Cookie Drop,” eight years ago. On Wednesday, the farm sent hundreds of cookies to the military base.

“Today was awesome. We sent 720 dozen cookies out the door today to Scott Air Force Base!” said Angie Eckert, the farm’s vice president of retail operations.

Paulette Fryar, who was named Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year, said her son is a service member and she appreciates the sweet treats, especially around the holidays.

“It means a lot to me,” said Fryar. “It almost brings tears to my eyes because as a military family and spouse, it’s one thing. But when it’s your child, it’s something else and gets those mother heartstrings pulled. So, knowing there’s that type of support so he can not feel alone during the holidays is huge.”