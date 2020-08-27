Eckert’s Farm offering pick-your-own apples beginning this weekend

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – It’s hard to believe that meteorological fall starts in just five days. While it’s still feeling like summer, the weather will be changing before we know it.

At Eckert’s Farm, this is the last weekend for pick-your-own peaches but the main focus is now on their apples. Gala apples will be available this weekend and honey crisp apples begin on September 1 and through Labor Day.

Chris Eckert, president of Eckert’s Farm, says that honey crisps are very popular and that not many farmers in this area grow them. He also says to not delay because they won’t be around long.

Different varieties of apples will continue to ripen through late October, so there’s plenty of time if you’re waiting for cooler weather. Some of the later season varieties include Fujis and Granny Smiths.

There’s fun for the entire family but some of the fall activities will be scaled back this year. Eckert says that they are constantly evolving as restrictions and regulations change so to check their website for the latest information.

Also, they’re limiting the number of people they’re allowing at the farm and are selling field passes by time slot. Masks are required They ask you purchase those field passes online in advance.

For more information, visit https://www.eckerts.com/.