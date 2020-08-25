Eckert’s launches new boxed cider

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Eckert’s Farm unveiled Tuesday a new line of freshly-pressed peach and apple boxed ciders.

The ciders are hot-pressed at the Belleville farm’s new cider mill.

The cider is kept in a stay-fresh pouch inside each box. It will stay fresh up to 30 days after being opened.

Eckert’s Farm expects to produce over 30,000 gallons of cider every year.

The ciders are available in 3-liter boxed bags for $6.99 and can be purchased at the Belleville County Store, Grafton Farm, and the Manchester Market. They’ll be available at the Millstadt Farm once it opens September 2.