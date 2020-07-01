Eckert’s set to reopen with reservations

BELLEVILLE, IL – A summertime favorite will soon reopen. Eckert’s will kick off their blackberry picking season, but it comes with some changes.

Chris Eckert says the strawberry season was a successful small-scale trial of some of their changes, but now, for blackberry season, they’re ready to reopen.

He says numbers will be capped around 50% on the wagons and this time around visitors will have to pre-pay for a time slot.

Blackberry picking will begin on July 1 in Belleville. Folks will also be able to get peaches and veggies like peppers, squash, tomatoes, turnips, beets, corn, kale, and onions by mid-July.

Their farm in Grafton will have peaches and blackberries starting on July 17. There, you’ll have to register online beforehand as well.

On Monday’s, the blackberry picking and veggie picking will be closed for field maintenance.