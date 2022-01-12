Edwardsville FedEx facility looks for 100 new employees at hiring event

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – FedEx Supply Chain is hosting an open hiring event Thursday and Friday in order to add roughly 100 warehouse workers and forklift operators to its Edwardsville facility.

FedEx Supply Chain is a business unit of FedEx Logistics. The facility is located at 5620 Inner Park Drive. The hiring event is at Best Western Premier Alton located at 3559 College Avenue in Alton, Illinois from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Facial coverings are required and they will also be provided at the hiring event.

FedEx said prior experience is required for forklift operator positions. Day, evening, night, and weekend shifts are available.

Click here for the applications. Those interested should complete the application before arriving at the hiring event. Applications can also be completed on-site before interviewing.

Below are the full-time benefits for these roles.

Hourly wages range based on position and experience

Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period

Vision and dental benefits

Tuition assistance

Employee discount program

Promote from within philosophy

Training and growth opportunities to build a great career with FedEx

In order to be eligible for one of these positions a person must have:

High school diploma or equivalent

Forklift Operator experience is required for those positions

for those positions Subject to criminal background check and drug screen

Must provide two forms of valid identification