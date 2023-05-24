EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An assistant principal at Edwardsville High School faces criminal charges for allegedly having sex with a teenager she mentored.

Prosecutors have charged Erin Hamilton-Foley, 50, with two counts of criminal sexual assault.

Hamilton-Foley was arrested Tuesday after the Edwardsville Police Department received a report Monday that had a sexual relationship with a teenager.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office says Hamilton-Foley “held a position of trust, authority or supervision” in relation to a 17-year-old victim, “being that she was an assistant principal… and his assigned mentor.”

“It is a crime when adults in positions of trust, authority and supervision over our youths – let alone their own students – manipulate that power dynamic for sex,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “We take such crimes seriously, and prosecute them accordingly. Such actions undermine confidence in our schools and teachers while causing a great disruption in many personal relationships and throughout our community. The safety and well-being of children and vulnerable youths will always be a primary concern of this office.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Edwardsville police are asking with anyone who has information about this case or possibly any other additional victims to contact their department at 618-656-2131.

Hamilton-Foley is jailed on a $250,000 bond.